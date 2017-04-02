Fatal shooting Sunday in east Charlotte under investigation

Officers are investigating a homicide in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.
WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, reported that two people have died in the shooting. Police say there was an attempted arson at the crime scene, WBTV also reported.
CMPD tweeted about the investigation at 11:49 a.m. on Sunday.
CMPD is investigating a Homicide in the 7500 block iof Glenncannon Drive.— CMPD News (@CMPD) April 2, 2017
The shooting follows a fatal shooting in easy Charlotte on Saturday that left one victim dead, the city’s 23rd homicide of the year. Police said that shooting occurred during a robbery, and they are looking for three suspects.
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
Comments