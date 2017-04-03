14-year-old gave out mom’s marijuana candy at middle school, authorities say

An Iredell County mom and her boyfriend were arrested after her 14-year-old took marijuana candy to West Iredell Middle School and gave some to at least three other students, authorities said Monday.
Samantha Braaksma, 36, and her boyfriend, Joshua White, 31, were charged and jailed after sheriff’s investigators went to their home in rural Stony Point on Thursday and found numerous bags of marijuana and marijuana candy in their bedroom and bathroom, Sheriff Darren Campbell said. The stash totaled 1.94 pounds.
Braaksma’s 16-year-old son, Ethan Aldridge, also was arrested after deputies found 14 grams of marijuana in his room.
Braaksma and White were each charged with possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
White was jailed on $30,000 bail and Braaksma on $20,000 bail. White had been free on bail on a felony possession of marijuana charge, Campbell said.
Aldridge was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. His bail information wasn’t available.
Sheriff’s investigators are consulting the county’s juvenile services department regarding charges on the 14-year-old, Campbell said.
