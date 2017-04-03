Former volunteer firefighter accused of stealing from department

A former volunteer firefighter with the Stallings Fire Department in Union County is accused of stealing equipment and vending machine coins from the department.
Brendan Robert Hutson, 28, of Indian Trail is accused of taking the stolen items – including a leaf blower, band saw and tools – to a pawn shop.
Hutson was arrested on Friday and charged with four felony counts of larceny by employee and a misdemeanor count of breaking into a coin machine.
The fire department filed a report with the sheriff’s office last week about the missing items.
After reviewing video surveillance, fire department officials identified Hutson as a possible suspect, the sheriff’s office said Monday.
Thefts occurred in recent weeks while Hutson was a volunteer member of the department, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hutson is free on bail. He must appear in Union County District Court on April 25.
