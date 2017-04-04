Man convicted of murder in fatal Charlotte night club shooting

A 35-year-old man was convicted of murder and robbery on Monday in a fatal Charlotte night club shooting.
After a two-week trial, a federal jury found Damarcus Donte Ivey of Charlotte guilty in the fatal 2009 shooting of Adrian Youngblood at Club Nikki’s, a west Charlotte strip club. Youngblood was a patron at the club on Little Rock Road in west Charlotte, police have said.
An 11-week trial on capital-murder charges ended in a mistrial in 2014 in Mecklenburg County Superior Court when one juror refused to convict Ivey.
He was retried in federal court on charges of robbery and committing murder while using and possessing a firearm during and in furtherance of the robbery. The robbery conviction carries a maximum 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. Ivey’s sentencing has yet to be scheduled.
According to court records and testimony, Ivey and co-defendant Kevin Bishop robbed the club on Sept. 10, 2009. They pointed guns at the club’s patrons and staff, ordered them to the floor and took cash and other items from them, prosecutors said.
Ivey took items from Youngblood and then shot him. He and Bishop then drove away in a Ford F-150. Six minutes after a 911 call, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer saw the pair drive from Interstate 85 onto Beatties Ford Road. A police pursuit ended in a crash, and police caught up with them after they ran from the wreck.
Bishop was convicted on state charges in 2014 and sentenced to at least 16 years for his role in the robbery.
In a statement Tuesday announcing the jury’s verdict, U.S. Attorney Jill Rose thanked the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office “for their coordination and partnership with my office in the successful prosecution of this case.”
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
