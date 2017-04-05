Death penalty sought against man in burned body case

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a man charged with murder in the death of a woman whose burned body was found outside a home in Hickory.
The body of Stephanie Charlene Harvey, 50, was found in June in grass outside a home in the 400 block of Second Street SW.
Harvey had severe burns on her upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Glen McQuay Jr., 55, of Hickory was charged with murder and has been in the Catawba County Jail without bail.
The Catawba County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that the case will proceed as a capital matter, meaning the death penalty will be sought.
