Police at scene of homicide in Steele Creek

A woman was found dead on Wednesday in a home in Steele Creek in southwest Charlotte, and police said she was the victim of a homicide.
Police found the woman at 2:25 p.m. in a home in the 12300 block of Verdant Court, off South Tryon Street. Medic pronounced the woman dead at the home. She is Charlotte’s 26th homicide victim this year.
Steele Creek Division patrol officers went to the home after someone called to have them check on a person’s welfare, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a statement on Wednesday night.
Police said they are in the early stages of their investigation and are not saying how the woman died. Police said they will release the woman’s name and age once her family is notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
