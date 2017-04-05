1 fatally shot in east Charlotte on Wednesday night

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are at the scene of the city’s second death investigation since Wednesday afternoon.
At 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, police tweeted that they were investigating a homicide in the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Circle, which is off North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte.
Police later released more details, saying a male had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The killing is the 26th in the city this year.
Police said they were called to the scene at 8:13 p.m. and were canvassing the area for witnesses. The victim’s name and age will be released once his family is notified, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Cr. One person pronounced deceased.— CMPD News (@CMPD) April 6, 2017
At 2:25 p.m., police responded to a home where a woman was found dead in the 12300 block of Verdant Court, in Steele Creek in southwest Charlotte.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine how she died, police said.
Police clarified late Wednesday that the Verdant Court case was a “death investigation” and not a homicide investigation.
