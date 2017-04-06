Sex offender accused of being on Facebook under a fake name

A registered Statesville area sex offender is accused of having a Facebook account under a fake name.
Dustin McDaniels, 22, was charged under a state statute that bars registered sex offenders from accessing social networking websites also used by children.
Alexander County sheriff’s deputies learned about the account after responding to a recent domestic incident involving McDaniels.
Iredell County Deputy David Price further investigated and found McDaniels had the account under the name Rusty Lamb, Sheriff Darren Campbell said Thursday.
McDaniels was arrested at his home and taken to the Iredell County Magistrates Office, where he was given a $5,000 bail.
McDaniels was on probation for misdemeanor larceny and sexual battery, according to the sheriff.
