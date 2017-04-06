Suspect sought in woman’s killing in southwest Charlotte

Police are requesting the public’s help in finding a suspect in the killing of a 34-year-old woman in southwest Charlotte.
Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Leroy Anthony Cooper III, (AKA “Jay”). Wanted for murder of Jennifer Smith. pic.twitter.com/WaSPPmfqNo— CMPD News (@CMPD) April 6, 2017
The woman, identified by police as Jennifer Renee Smith, was found Wednesday afternoon inside a home in the 12300 block of Verdant Court, off South Tryon Street.
Smith was pronounced dead by Medic. Police have not said how they believe she died.
On Thursday, police obtained a warrant charging 41-year-old Leroy “Jay” Anthony Cooper III with first-degree murder.
Anyone who knows Cooper’s whereabouts should immediately call 911.
