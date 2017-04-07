Offer thoughts on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police policies next week

Offer your thoughts on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police policies and procedures at a meeting arranged by a Washington foundation next week.
CMPD invited the Police Foundation last year to review its policies and procedures in the wake of a fatal police shooting that triggered violent protests in the city.
On Sept. 20, police killed a black man, Keith Lamont Scott, in a northeast Charlotte apartment parking lot. The officer who shot him also was black.
CMPD also asked the foundation to review its relationship with the community. The foundation has scheduled a public input session 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in The Palmer Building, 2601 E. 7th St.
The session will focus on community-police relationships in Charlotte, “and if anyone has personal experiences that they would like to share, they are more than welcome to do so,” said Ben Gorban, a Police Foundation policy analyst.
