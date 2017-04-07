Suspect in Charlotte woman’s killing arrested in Greensboro

A suspect in the killing of a 34-year-old woman in southwest Charlotte was arrested without incident in Greensboro on Friday, police said.
Police were returning Leroy “Jay” Anthony Cooper III, 41, to Charlotte on Friday evening. He will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Renee Smith, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Smith was found Wednesday afternoon inside a home in the 12300 block of Verdant Court, off South Tryon Street.
Smith was pronounced dead by Medic. Police have not said how they believe she died.
On Thursday, police obtained a warrant charging Cooper with first-degree murder.
“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department would like to the thank the Greensboro Police Department for their partnership and assistance with this case,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
