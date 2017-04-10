Suspect sought in shooting at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a suspect in last Thursday’s shooting at a LongHorn Steakhouse in University City.
George “Tan” Irving Rivens, 30, of Charlotte is wanted on outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm in the city limits, police said Monday.
Rivens was last seen in the University area and is known to frequent southeast Charlotte, CMPD said.
Anyone with information on Rivens’ whereabouts should call 911.
The shooting happened late Thursday in the LongHorn Steakhouse in the 8100 block of Old Mallard Creek Road, police said.
The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
Rivens served prison time in 2008 for drug offenses, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, court records show.
