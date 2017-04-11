Man sentenced to 25 years for sex crimes against children

A Hickory man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday for sex crimes against an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old.
Bradley Scott Adams, 37, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of sex offense with a child and eight counts of indecent liberties with a child for sexually assaulting the children over six months in 2013, the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office said.
Adams gave the older child pills that made the victim drowsy. The child was assaulted for seven days straight, according to prosecutors.
The 6-year-old was sexually assaulted while asleep in a bedroom, the district attorney’s office said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
