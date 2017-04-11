16 young drivers charged with DWI during enforcement campaign

State Highway Patrol troopers arrested 16 drivers ages 20 and younger on driving while impaired charges April 3-7 in a nine-county region including Mecklenburg, Gaston and Union counties.
The arrests came during the Highway Patrol’s statewide Operation Drive to Live education and enforcement campaign focused on teen drivers.
The number of DWI arrests involving young drivers in the Mecklenburg County region led all Highway Patrol districts in the state, according to figures released Tuesday.
Troopers enforced all traffic laws around the state’s high schools and gave traffic safety education programs to students.
