Bunny found shot in the face with a dart in east Charlotte

A rabbit is recovering after being shot in the face with a dart.
“Miracle the bunny,” volunteers with Carolina Waterfowl Rescue named the rabbit after it survived surgery on Thursday.
“We want to say thanks again to Monroe Road Animal Hospital and Dr. (Marty) Davis for dropping everything and getting this bunny in for surgery today,” the non-profit group based in Indian Trail said on Facebook. “We know he is in pain.”
Neighbors called Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control after finding the rabbit on Woodwedge Road in east Charlotte, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
A city ordinance makes it unlawful “to shoot with bow and arrow or to shoot missiles of any description from slings, spring guns or instruments of any kind, except in a licensed shooting gallery or range or by permission of the city council,” the station reported.
The perpetrator has not been caught. Anyone with information is urged to call Animal Care & Control at 311 or, if outside Mecklenburg County, 704-336-7600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
