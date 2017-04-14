Pair jailed in last summer’s fatal shooting of man in west Charlotte

Police on Friday arrested a man and a teenager in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Tony Jamarr Russell in west Charlotte last summer.
Zhaymilik Shaqua Phillips, 25, and Jordan Ardrey, 18, were each jailed on charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Russell and a female were found shot at midnight on June 24, 2016, near the intersection of Effingham Road and Tuckaseegee Road. Medic pronounced Russell dead at the scene. The female was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the shootings weren’t random, but aren’t saying why.
Russell and the female were arguing when they were shot, police said at the time, according to Observer news partner WBTV. Family members told WBTV the suspects were in a car when the shots were fired.
Police said they signed warrants for the arrest of Phillips on Thursday night. Officers found him on Friday morning and arrested him without incident.
Ardrey was in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
Police continue to ask the public for information about the shootings. Call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Last year, 67 people were murdered in the city – one every 5.4 days, policed data show. That was the highest number since 2008. Charlotte has had 28 homicides this year.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
