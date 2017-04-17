Charlotte man accused of raping child in Iredell County

A 22-year-old Charlotte man is accused of raping and committing other sex offenses against an Iredell County child since Jan. 1, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Khali Amir Holmes was initially arrested on a felony charge of statutory rape of a child under age 15 and jailed on $300,000 bail, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Sheriff’s investigators learned of further encounters between Holmes and the child and filed an additional child rape charge and four counts of statutory sexual offense with a child, adult offender, according to the sheriff.
The investigation began after a report was filed with the sheriff’s office on March 24. The assaults occurred in southern Iredell County, Campbell said.
Holmes has a May 15 appearance scheduled in Iredell County Criminal District Court, court records show.
