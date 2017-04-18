Man and son arrested in Lincoln County home invasion

A man and his son were arrested in a Lincoln County home invasion early Tuesday.
The victim said he was asleep in his home in the 4400 block of Herter Road, north of Lincolnton, when two intruders hit him with a stick, threatened him with a knife and stole $100.
Sheriff’s investigators arrested two neighbors of the victim, Esteban Aguirre Martinez, 43, and Martinez’s son, Joshua Steven Granados, 18.
Each was charged with first-degree burglary and larceny after a breaking and entering, both felonies, and misdemeanor aggravated assault. Martinez was jailed on $35,000 bail and Granados on $30,000 bail .
