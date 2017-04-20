Have you seen men suspected of robbing six Charlotte pharmacies?

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men believed to have robbed six pharmacies since December.
The robberies occurred at about:
▪ 1:30 p.m. April 20 at Friendly Pharmacy in the 500 block of Little Rock Road in CMPD’s Freedom Division.
▪ 6:35 p.m. March 16 at Pike’s Pharmacy, in the 2100 block of Shamrock Drive in the Eastway Division.
▪ 8:40 p.m. Feb. 7 at the CVS in the 2000 block of North Sharon Amity Road in the Providence Division.
▪ 2:50 p.m. Feb. 6 at Busters in the 8100 block of Old Concord Road in the University City Division.
▪ 9 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 10500 block of Mallard Creek Road in the University City Division.
▪ 8:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at the CVS in the 11400 block of North Tryon Street in the University City Division.
The robbers males about 6-feet-tall with skinny builds. One has dreadlocks, and the other has short hair with a long goatee and facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments