April 20, 2017 10:19 PM

Have you seen men suspected of robbing six Charlotte pharmacies?

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men believed to have robbed six pharmacies since December.

The robberies occurred at about:

▪  1:30 p.m. April 20 at Friendly Pharmacy in the 500 block of Little Rock Road in CMPD’s Freedom Division.

▪  6:35 p.m. March 16 at Pike’s Pharmacy, in the 2100 block of Shamrock Drive in the Eastway Division.

▪  8:40 p.m. Feb. 7 at the CVS in the 2000 block of North Sharon Amity Road in the Providence Division.

▪  2:50 p.m. Feb. 6 at Busters in the 8100 block of Old Concord Road in the University City Division.

▪  9 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 10500 block of Mallard Creek Road in the University City Division.

▪  8:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at the CVS in the 11400 block of North Tryon Street in the University City Division.

The robbers males about 6-feet-tall with skinny builds. One has dreadlocks, and the other has short hair with a long goatee and facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

