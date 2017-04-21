Man sought in rape of Union County teenager

Union County sheriff’s investigators are searching for a 29-year-old suspect in the rape of a teenage acquaintance.
Luis Alberto Cruz-Rojas, 29, is charged with two counts of second-degree rape and one count each of second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female, the victim’s mother.
Cruz-Rojas most recently lived in the Indian Trail area and previously in the 1500 block of Walkup Avenue in Monroe, according to the sheriff’s office. He reportedly left in a late ‘90s-early 2000s model Ford Explorer with an unknown tag number.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments