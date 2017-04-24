Crime

April 24, 2017 2:35 PM

13-year-old Charlotte boy arrested in 2 sexual assaults

By Joe Marusak

A 13-year-old Charlotte boy has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two women in separate attacks in January, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

A DNA match from a suspect in a robbery case helped police identify the assailant in the sexual assaults, CMPD Lt. Melanie Peacock said at a news conference at CMPD headquarters on Monday afternoon. “It’s about as brazen as we’re going to see,” Peacock said of the assaults.

