April 24, 2017 4:55 PM

73-year-old Huntersville man accused of decades-old sex offenses

By Joe Marusak

A 73-year-old Huntersville man was jailed on Saturday on child sex offense charges stemming from incidents in 1979, 1980 and 1981, court records show.

Calvin Randall Mayberry was arrested on two counts of first-degree sexual offense and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Mayberry was in the Mecklenburg County jail on $100,000 bail.

Details of the cases were unavailable on Monday. Mayberry’s court file was in a courtroom and is unavailable until Tuesday, a court official said.

