Charlotte man sentenced in Jamaica-based lottery scheme

A 25-year-old Charlotte man was sentenced on Monday to two years in federal prison for his role in a Jamaica-based lottery fraud scheme.
Jahnoy Davis, 25, pled guilty in federal court in Charlotte in January to one count of money laundering conspiracy.
On April 3, former Charlotte-area mail carrier Antonio Terrell Brown pled guilty to mail theft charges in the scheme. He awaits sentencing.
Brown, 31, admitted to diverting packages that carried illegal cash and drugs. Prosecutors said the shipments of money came from victims of the Jamaican lottery scam.
Court records show Davis recruited people to receive the packages and conspired with Brown to divert packages from his mail route.
Davis also recruited people to send the cash to Jamaica in their names, prosecutors said. Davis lied to those people about the source of the cash and the purpose of the transfers, according to court records.
Davis defrauded at least 12 victims of a total of between $250,000 and $500,000, records show. The victims were usually elderly people from across the U.S. who were told they’d won millions in the Jamaican lottery but that they needed to pay various to claim the prizes.
Chief U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney also ordered sentenced Davis to pay $216,619 in restitution to 12 victims.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments