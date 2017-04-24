Mecklenburg County inmate finds secret way to escape his cell pod

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate at Jail Central found a secret way to escape his cell pod late Sunday.
Inmate Darryl Young, 38, gained access to a maintenance closet left unsecured, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday. The closet provided access to other floors, which allowed Young to escape from his pod, officials said.
When a detention officer found Young’s cell empty, the facility was locked down and an immediate roll call/head count was conducted per policy, according to jail officials.
At 10:28 p.m., the facility emergency plan was activated, and detention officers apprehended Young four minutes alter, before the emergency plan could be fully implemented.
Young was in the jail on charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and breaking and entering to terrorize.
He was charged with misdemeanor escape local jail from Sunday’s incident.
