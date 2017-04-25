Huntersville man accused of molesting 4 girls decades ago

A 73-year-old Huntersville man jailed Saturday on child sex offense charges is accused of molesting four girls decades ago, court records show.
Calvin Randall Mayberry was arrested on two counts of first-degree sexual offense and four counts of indecent liberties with a child. Mayberry was in the Mecklenburg County jail on $100,000 bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A Mecklenburg County grand jury indicted Mayberry on the charges on April 17. The charges stem from incidents in 1979, 1980 and 1981.
Court records do not say where the incidents occurred or how Mayberry knew the girls.
