Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in west Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are trying to determine whether foul play was involved in the death of a male in west Charlotte on Wednesday.
CMPD is conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 4200 block of Welling Avenue. One person pronounced deceased.— CMPD News (@CMPD) April 26, 2017
Police said they found the male dead of a gunshot wound in a home in the 4200 block of Welling Avenue, off South Hoskins Road near Interstate 85. Medic pronounced the male dead at the scene.
Officers went to the home in response to a call at 5:46 p.m to assist Medic.
The male’s name and age will be released once his family is notified, police said.
CMPD detectives were canvassing the area for any witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call police sat 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
