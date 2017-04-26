Crime

April 26, 2017 7:31 PM

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in west Charlotte

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are trying to determine whether foul play was involved in the death of a male in west Charlotte on Wednesday.

Police said they found the male dead of a gunshot wound in a home in the 4200 block of Welling Avenue, off South Hoskins Road near Interstate 85. Medic pronounced the male dead at the scene.

Officers went to the home in response to a call at 5:46 p.m to assist Medic.

The male’s name and age will be released once his family is notified, police said.

CMPD detectives were canvassing the area for any witnesses.

Suspicious Death (2)
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are trying to determine whether foul play was involved in the death of a male in west Charlotte on Wednesday. Police found the male dead of a gunshot wound in a home in the 4200 block of Welling Avenue, off South Hoskins Road near Interstate 85.
Alex Giles WBTV

Anyone with information is asked to call police sat 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

CMPD defends officers

CMPD defends officers 2:12

CMPD defends officers

0:38

"Effervesce" interactive sculpture honors shooting victims
Woman sentenced to 12-15 years in DUI death 1:27

Woman sentenced to 12-15 years in DUI death

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos