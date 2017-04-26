Union County man faces 21 child sex offense charges

A Union County man was arrested Monday and charged with multiple sex offenses, some from incidents in the 1980s.
Sidney Gary Helms, 68, faces 21 charges, including several counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree sexual offense and indecent liberties with a child.
Deputies said while investigating recent criminal accusations against Helms, they learned of incidents from the 1980s. One victim is a minor, and the second victim was a minor at the time of the previous offenses, investigators said.
Helms was jailed on $1 million bail.
Anyone with information about Helms is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789.
WBTV is a news partner of The Charlotte Observer.
Comments