16-year-old in stolen car had 29 felony warrants, police say

A 16-year-old stopped by police in a stolen car in the University area on Wednesday had 29 outstanding felony warrants.
James Ashley Mason of Winston-Salem also had a handgun reported stolen in Huntersville, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Thursday.
Police took Mason into custody without incident after stopping a stolen Hyundai Sonata at about 1:20 p.m. in the 8300 block of University Station Circle. Police said Mason was driving the car.
Officers detained but later released a passenger. Another passenger eluded police despite officers searching for him with a police dog.
Mason was jailed on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, no operator’s licenses, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
Mason also was served with 10 felony CMPD warrants charging him with burglary, auto theft and stolen property offenses; a felony auto theft warrant from Cabarrus County; and 18 felony warrants from North Myrtle Beach, S.C., including 12 counts of larceny from an automobile, two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of grand theft auto.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
