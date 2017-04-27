Fugitive child sex predator might be in North Carolina

A fugitive child sex predator from Florida might be in North Carolina or on his way to see relatives in Pennsylvania, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.
Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Ernest Eugene Reigh, who was last seen in Fort Pierce, Fla.
Reigh vanished after being released from state prison March 1 and failing to register his address with the St. Lucie, Fla., County Jail.
He was convicted of sexual assaulting a girl under age 12 in St. Lucie County in 1995.
“Reigh is considered a wanted absconded sexual predator with a history of carrying firearms,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.
He is bald, about 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has blue eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at 305-710-7395 or Task Force Officer John Brady at 954-707-2457.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
