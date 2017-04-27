Crime

April 27, 2017 5:41 PM

Fugitive child sex predator might be in North Carolina

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A fugitive child sex predator from Florida might be in North Carolina or on his way to see relatives in Pennsylvania, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.

Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Ernest Eugene Reigh, who was last seen in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Reigh vanished after being released from state prison March 1 and failing to register his address with the St. Lucie, Fla., County Jail.

He was convicted of sexual assaulting a girl under age 12 in St. Lucie County in 1995.

“Reigh is considered a wanted absconded sexual predator with a history of carrying firearms,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Ernest Eugene Reigh
Ernest Eugene Reigh
U.S. Marshals Service

He is bald, about 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at 305-710-7395 or Task Force Officer John Brady at 954-707-2457.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney doesn't defend actions

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney doesn't defend actions 0:50

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney doesn't defend actions
Four CMPD officers tackle suspect 2:12

Four CMPD officers tackle suspect
0:38

"Effervesce" interactive sculpture honors shooting victims

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos