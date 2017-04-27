Man drags police officer with car, barricades himself in home

A man dragged a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer with his car and then barricaded himself in an east Charlotte home, resulting in a SWAT situation that ended peacefully Thursday.
Kendrick Parry, 30, is accused of dragging the officer for about 20 feet with his car after police stopped him for a stop sign violation in the 2500 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard. The officer was hurt, but police did not say how seriously.
After stopping Parry, police ran his driver’s license information through their system and received an alert that Parry had felony warrants and a probation violation.
When officers asked him to leave his car, Parry refused, CMPD said in a statement. Parry hit officers with his hands as they tried to get him out of the car. He then began to drive away, dragging one of the officers.
Parry barricaded himself in a home in the 3800 block of Frontenac Avenue, off Eastway Drive and Shamrock Drive. Police repeatedly asked Parry to leave the home, but he refused. SWAT officers entered the home and arrested him.
