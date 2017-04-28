Charlotte man who ambushed police sentenced to 19 years in prison

A Charlotte man who fired semi-automatic rifle rounds at police during an ambush has been sentenced to 19 years in prison, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Edward Alan Wold Jr., 42, was sentenced after pleading guilty in Mecklenburg County Superior Court recently to three counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a firearm and being a habitual felon.
In January 2016, Wold called 911 from a Mint Hill apartment and then hung up, according to prosecutors.
Wold was lying in wait with an AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle, and fired at least five rounds at the first officer who responded, narrowly missing him, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Wold broke one of his apartment windows and fired four rounds at a second Mint Hill officer who responded to help. Wold fired at him as the officer walked between buildings.
When two more officers arrived in the parking lot of the apartment complex, Wold broke another window, pointed his rifle at them and fired three more rounds, again narrowly missing the officers, prosecutors said.
Wold fired five rounds at another officer and his dog, causing the officer to dive for cover, the district attorney’s office said. That officer was trying to evacuate residents from the complex.
During a four-hour standoff with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT Team, Wold reloaded his rifle and fired numerous rounds at officers.
After hours of negotiation with a SWAT officer, Wold agreed to leave the apartment and be placed in custody.
Wold’s girlfriend and two small children were trapped in the apartment throughout the incident.
Wold’s prior convictions included multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure, possession with intent to sell or deliver oxycodone and possession with intent to sell or deliver methadone, according to the district attorney’s office.
