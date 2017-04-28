ICE detains undocumented workers in Charlotte on Friday

At least four undocumented workers were arrested by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Friday morning at an apartment complex in Charlotte’s South Boulevard corridor, Spanish language newspaper Que Pasa-Mi Gente reported.
The workers were arrested at 6:30 a.m. in the South Gate neighborhood in the 3900 block of Conway Avenue, off Scaleybark Road, according to the newspaper.
The paper quoted two witnesses who reported seeing five ICE agents in three unmarked cars. “They wore vests that read ICE clearly,” one of the witnesses said.
The other witness said the workers appeared to be painters. “It gave me a lot of sadness, it hurt a lot, I thought they could have a family,” the witness said.
ICE spokesman Bryan Cox told the newspaper he had no information about the arrests but would look into the case.
In February, ICE detained several workers in the same neighborhood, Que Pasa-Mi Gente reported.
On Feb. 16, thousands of immigrants gathered in Marshal Park and later marched to the square in uptown Charlotte to protest ICE arrests and deportations after a recent crack down .
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
