Statesville area man faces over 150 child sex assault charges

A Statesville area man faces over 150 child sexual assault charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
The charges involve rape and other assaults against the same child from 2010 to last month, investigators said.
The sheriff’s office began investigating 39-year-old Donald Ray Fitzgerald after receiving a report about the assaults on April 19.
The victim was interviewed at Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center in Statesville, and several witnesses also were interviewed, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a statement.
Fitzgerald was arrested and charged with 68 counts of rape/sexual act with a minor age 13 to 15, 34 counts each of first-degree statutory rape of a minor and first-degree statutory sexual offense with a minor, 13 counts each of second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sexual offense and two counts each of statutory rape of a minor under age 15 and statutory sexual offense of a minor under age 15.
Fitzgerald was jailed on $5 million bail.
