This man drove dead woman’s Chevy Blazer. Have you seen him?

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office released more video surveillance photos on Tuesday of a man they said was driving the 1987 Chevy S10 Blazer of a dead woman.
The man in the video has not been identified. The sheriff’s office said he might have witnessed the death of 53-year-old Sheila Godfrey.
Godfrey was found dead on Friday in her home in the 100 block of Lyerly Pond Road, off Faith Road near Granite Quarry. She appeared to have been dead since Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said.
Her white, 1987 Chevy S10 Blazer was found at Salisbury coin laundry. A man shown in surveillance photos drove the Blazer to the laundry late Thursday, according to investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s Lt. Chad Moose at 704-216-8687 or sheriff’s Detective Ollie Green at 704-216-8686. Callers can receive a reward of up $1,000 for information leading to an arrest if they call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
