Police release photos of man suspected in hookah bar stabbings

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of stabbing five people during a fight in March at Red@28th Hookah Lounge in the University area.
Police on Wednesday released surveillance photos of the man on CMPD’s Twitter page.
Do you know this guy? Call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600. Detectives believe he stabbed 5 victims in a March fight at Red@28 Hookah Lounge. pic.twitter.com/PEAEx3GUuk— CMPD News (@CMPD) May 3, 2017
Officers responded at about 2 a.m. March 19 to Red@28th, where the fight spilled into the parking lot of the bar in the 9500 block of Pinnacle Drive. Two of the victims had life-threatening injuries and had to be taken to the hospital, police said.
Shots were also fired during the parking lot fight, but it appeared no one was hit by the gunfire, according to police.
The incident was the second near Red@28th in a month, according to Observer news partner WBTV. On March 3, a person was shot outside the bar following a confrontation, the station reported.
Red@28th owner Darren Vincent told the Observer at the time that he was not at the bar that morning and didn’t know what prompted the incident. But he said he’d grown concerned in recent weeks about suspicious activity taking place late at night in the parking lot, which he said he doesn’t own.
“We’ve seen cars exchanging stuff,” said Vincent, who also owns Red@28th in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood. “My employees are worried about that parking lot a lot.”
Vincent planned to increase security at the Pinnacle Drive location and held a “town hall” meeting with police and community leaders.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
