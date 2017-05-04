Suspect arrested 13 minutes after Wells Fargo bank robbery

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a suspect 13 minutes after a Wells Fargo bank robbery in northwest Charlotte on Thursday.
At about 11:40 a.m., a man entered the bank in the 10200 block of Couloak Drive and handed an employee a note demanding money, police said. Couloak Drive is off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Brookshire Boulevard.
The man left with money – police aren’t saying how much – and drove away. Police broadcast a description of the suspect and his vehicle to surrounding CMPD divisions. Officers found the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver refused and led police on a pursuit.
The pursuit ended off Lakewood Avenue when the suspect drove down a dead-end street and was taken into custody without incident, police said.
The driver, later identified as 58-year-old Muhammad Bey, was taken by Medic to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of a medical condition. Police have not released Bey’s medical condition but said he will be jailed when medically cleared.
Police said Bey also is suspected of robbing a nearby Rite-Aid in the 8400 block of Bellhaven Boulevard on April 24. Police plan to charge him with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and counts related to the vehicle pursuit.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
