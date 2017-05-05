Crime

May 05, 2017 10:17 PM

Man gets 50 years for sexually assaulting pre-school age child

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A Union County man was sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a pre-school age child over two years ago, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Helms
Bobby Dewayne Helms
Union County Sheriff’s Office

Bobby Dewayne Helms, 30, of Monroe was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of two counts each of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child under 13 and indecent Liberties with a child, the sheriff’s office said.

Helms must register as a sex offender for 30 years after his release from prison, until age 110.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey credited the lead investigator, sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Matt Price, and assistant district attorney Mary Beth Usher for their work on the case.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney doesn't defend actions

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney doesn't defend actions 0:50

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney doesn't defend actions
Four CMPD officers tackle suspect 2:12

Four CMPD officers tackle suspect
0:38

"Effervesce" interactive sculpture honors shooting victims

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos