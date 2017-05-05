Man gets 50 years for sexually assaulting pre-school age child

A Union County man was sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a pre-school age child over two years ago, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
Bobby Dewayne Helms, 30, of Monroe was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of two counts each of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child under 13 and indecent Liberties with a child, the sheriff’s office said.
Helms must register as a sex offender for 30 years after his release from prison, until age 110.
Sheriff Eddie Cathey credited the lead investigator, sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Matt Price, and assistant district attorney Mary Beth Usher for their work on the case.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments