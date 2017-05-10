Parents indicted on murder charges in death of 7-month-old daughter

A Cleveland County couple was indicted on first-degree murder charges this week in the death of their 7-month-old daughter, the Shelby Star reported.
Khloe Alice Dean was hospitalized on March 24 with two broken arms and bleeding on her brain, according to the newspaper. She died on April 28 at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.
Her parents, Steven Glenn Dean and Morgan Lyndsay Conn, both 34 of Rehobeth Church Road near Shelby, were initially charged with felony child abuse and jailed on $150,000 bail. Their bonds will likely increase when they are served with the new warrants, the Star reported.
Khloe was one of a set of triplets and had eight total siblings, all of whom were taken by Social Services after the incident, according to the Star.
Her private funeral was last weekend.
Trey Conn, a family member, established a Go Fund Me account to help pay for Khloe’s funeral expenses. The site has raised $570 toward a $5,000 goal.
