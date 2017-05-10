Man smashed windows and doors to enter Charlotte eateries

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of breaking into or trying to break into three restaurants, a bar and grill and a convenience store on Monday.
In each case, the man smashed windows and doors to enter the businesses, police said.
If you recognize this suspect or vehicle call Crime Stoppers @ 704-334-1600. He is wanted in connection with several business break-ins. pic.twitter.com/c2GPz66Yjt— CMPD News (@CMPD) May 10, 2017
On West Morehead Street on Monday morning, CMPD Metro Division officers responded to break-ins and attempted break-ins at The World Famous Open Kitchen, The Joy Mart convenience store and Pinky’s Bar and Grille.
Police also responded to Gardenia’s on Alleghany Street and Beauregard’s on Freedom Drive. Both restaurants are in west Charlotte.
Police released black-and-white surveillance photos of the man on Wednesday. He is white, 28 to 35 years old, 6-feet to 6-feet-2-inches tall and of medium build, CMPD said. He appears to have a small beard and wore a dark jacket over a light-colored hoodie, khaki pants and black boots. He wore a white scarf or T-shirt over his face.
The man also wore one white glove and one black glove during the crimes. He drove a black four-door sedan that appears to have a 2002–2006 Toyota body style with a hubcap missing from the front left tire.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
