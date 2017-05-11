Charlotte man arrested in 25-year-old rape and shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man this week in a 25-year-old rape case in which the victim was permanently disabled after being shot in her head.
Police arrested 65-year-old Billy Joe Henry in Hickory on Wednesday and charged him with attempted murder, first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Henry, who lives in Charlotte, was in the Mecklenburg County jail on $500,000 bail Thursday.
CMPD’s sexual assault cold case unit charged Henry after reopening the investigation and re-examining evidence because of technology advances since the crime. Police said they obtained a DNA profile from the evidence, and the profile matched Henry’s.
The woman was attacked on Jan. 18, 1992, in the 3000 block of Bost Avenue, off Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. Police never found the assailant at the time of the attack.
