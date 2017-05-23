Carjacking suspects arrested after police pursuit in east Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested two suspects in an east Charlotte robbery and carjacking after a pursuit that ended with the suspects smashing into a car and trying to run and hide from police on Tuesday afternoon.
At about 3:30 p.m., police spotted a car near The Plaza and East Sugar Creek Road suspected of being stolen during a robbery late Monday in the 2400 block of Dunlavin Way, off Eastway Drive. The carjacking victim said he and two others were robbed at gunpoint by several assailants who then stole his car.
Police said the driver refused to pull over when officers tried to stop the car on Tuesday. That led to a pursuit shown live on WSOC-TV from its helicopter.
Officers pursued the car until it hit a vehicle pulling out of a parking lot in the 4600 block of North Tryon Street. The two people in the stolen car began to run, but a CMPD K-9 unit and patrol officers quickly caught up with them. They were taken into custody without further incident.
JUST IN: Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash, suspects arrested » https://t.co/U56AWwQlC0 pic.twitter.com/SOkEtkHljz— WBTV News (@WBTV_News) May 23, 2017
The driver of the car hit by the suspects was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released, police said.
Police took the suspects to CMPD’s Eastway Division office, where they were being interviewed before being charged. The suspects’ names and charges are still to be released.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments