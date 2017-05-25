FBI offers reward in case of missing south Charlotte teen

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward to find 17-year-old Hailey Burns, who was last seen at her home south of Ballantyne on May 23, 2016.
The Charlotte Division of the FBI announced the reward on Thursday in conjunction with National Missing Children’s Day.
Hailey has medical conditions that require medications and did not take any of them with her, according to the FBI. She has had no contact with family and friends and took few personal items with her when she left her home on Baldwin Hall Drive, off Marvin Road, between midnight and 6 a.m.
The FBI said Hailey had a number of social media accounts, some of which were not on mainstream sites. The FBI and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified online profiles believed to have belonged to her, but investigators might not have a complete list.
The FBI urged anyone who communicated online with Hailey to report social media sites she might have been active on, as well as possible user profile names.
Tips can be submitted at https://www.fbi.gov/tips and by calling the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100 or Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Hailey was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long-sleeved T-shirt with Marilyn Monroe on it, and Converse tennis shoes.
She has curly hair that she might wear in pigtails, and she could be carrying a blue book bag with flowers on it.
She is 5-foot-5 and about 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments