Charlotte bus stop assaulter sentenced to decades in prison

A man who took a woman from a Charlotte bus stop and sexually assaulted her at an abandoned home was sentenced to 31 years in prison this week.
After assaulting the woman, 31-year-old Davonn Belk drove to another bus stop and hit and robbed a second woman before a Good Samaritan intervened, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said.
A Mecklenburg County Superior Court jury on Tuesday found Belk guilty as charged of first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, possession of cocaine , misdemeanor flee to elude arrest with a vehicle and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
In May 2015, the first victim was waiting at a bus stop on Berryhill Road, off Freedom Drive in west Charlotte, when Belk drove by multiple times, prosecutors said. He eventually stopped, asking the woman if she needed a ride.
When the woman got into Belk’s car, he drove her to an abandoned home, pulled out a gun, forced her inside and sexually assaulted her, according to the district attorney’s office. He also took the battery from her cellphone so she couldn’t call for help.
Two hours later, a woman was sitting at a bus stop on Sharon Lakes Road, off South Boulevard in south Charlotte, when Belk drove by several times. He got out of his car, hit the woman with his gun and fists and stole her bag, prosecutors said.
A man heard the victim’s screams and saw Belk running away. The man chased Belk to his car. When Belk drove away, the Good Samaritan followed in his own car, the district attorney’s office said. Police arrived and pursued Belk into South Carolina, where they arrested him.
In a statement this week, the district attorney’s office thanked “the courageous victims, whose testimony secured justice and protected the community from this dangerous offender, and to the Good Samaritan, who placed himself in harm’s way to assist a victim in need.”
