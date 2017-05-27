Student tip about gun averts ‘potentially serious situation’ at Cabarrus school

A student tip that a classmate was taking a gun to school helped avert “a potentially serious situation” at Cabarrus Charter Academy in Concord recently, Principal Alicia McCree said in a message to parents.
“We immediately launched an investigation and were able to detain and confiscate a weapon upon the student entering school,” McCree said. “There was never any immediate danger to any individuals and the situation was handled very quickly.”
McCree said privacy issues prevented her from releasing further details about the student or the consequences of taking the gun to school.
She also did not indicate whether the gun was loaded, or what type of weapon it was.
“However, you can be assured that we will not tolerate this type of behavior at any level,” she said. “We have turned the matter over to authorities and are taking all appropriate actions to make sure all students are safe.”
On its website, Cabarrus Charter says it is a tuition-free public charter school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
A Concord Police spokeswoman said no one was available to discuss the incident until after the Memorial Day holiday.
