Investigators: CMS teacher inappropriately touched 13-year-old during ‘examination’

The Alexander Graham Middle School math teacher charged with sex act with a student claimed that a physical exam in his home was required by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, investigators believe.
In a search warrant for the east Charlotte house where the teacher, 26-year-old Charles Naas, lives, a police detective in CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit described Naas’ behavior toward a 13-year-old student during a tutoring session.
The student was attending a “tutoring camp” in Naas’ home on June 27 when Naas made him sign a form promising to keep what happened during the session private from his family, friends and social media. Then Naas produced a second form, which he said was an official CMS document requiring a physical examination for tutoring camp, the search warrant said.
First Naas examined the 13-year-old in his underwear, checking his height, weight, pulse and other basic characteristics. Naas put on medical-type gloves, the search warrant said.
Then Naas told the student he needed to examine his genitals without underwear and touched him inappropriately.
The 13-year-old later said he was sweating uncontrollably during the ordeal. He told his parents what had happened that night, and the next day they informed Bob Folk, principal of Alexander Graham Middle School.
On June 30, CMS Police got involved and contacted CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit. Naas was arrested July 1.
