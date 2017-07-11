Loaded gun found in man’s carry-on bag at Charlotte airport

A North Carolina man is suspected of trying to board a plane with a loaded handgun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday.
A Transportation Security Administration officer detected the 9 mm gun as it passed along the conveyor belt in the man’s carry-on bag at Checkpoint B shortly after 12:30 p.m.
TSA officers immediately contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, who questioned the passenger and cited him for carrying a firearm on airport property, according to a TSA statement.
The incident happened at the Checkpoint B Precheck lane. Police have not released the man’s name or other details.
TSA officers have detected 31 firearms at Charlotte Douglas checkpoints so far this year, the agency said. TSA found 54 firearms at the airport last year.
“There is a right way to travel with a firearm and a wrong way,” the TSA said. “The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter.”
TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on TSA.gov. Airlines might have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
