Man gets 20 years for trading child porn over the internet

A Catawba County man will serve 20 years in prison for trading in child pornography over the internet
Nathan Matthew Jennings-Townsend, 25, of Newton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Voorhees in federal court in Statesville late Monday.
Jennings-Townsend pleaded guilty in January to one count of transportation of child pornography. He also was convicted of statutory rape in Catawba County in 2014, court records show.
“Jennings-Townsend used his computer savviness in the worst possible way: to trade in child pornography and to exploit and victimize innocent children,” U.S. Attorney Jill Rose said on Tuesday. “Hiding behind the screen of a computer to violate children in no way shields an offender.”
According to court documents, law enforcement learned that a U.S. resident, later identified as Jennings-Townsend, was using a foreign-based photo file sharing website to view child pornography and to solicit others to trade child pornography.
In June 2014, law enforcement seized his electronic devices, including a computer and a cellphone. Court records show Jennings-Townsend had images and videos of child pornography, some of which depicted prepubescent minors engaging in sadistic and masochistic or other violent conduct.
