Crime

July 11, 2017 4:49 PM

Man gets 20 years for trading child porn over the internet

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A Catawba County man will serve 20 years in prison for trading in child pornography over the internet

Nathan Matthew Jennings-Townsend, 25, of Newton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Voorhees in federal court in Statesville late Monday.

Jennings-Townsend pleaded guilty in January to one count of transportation of child pornography. He also was convicted of statutory rape in Catawba County in 2014, court records show.

Nathan Matthew Jennings-Townsend
Catawba County Jail

“Jennings-Townsend used his computer savviness in the worst possible way: to trade in child pornography and to exploit and victimize innocent children,” U.S. Attorney Jill Rose said on Tuesday. “Hiding behind the screen of a computer to violate children in no way shields an offender.”

According to court documents, law enforcement learned that a U.S. resident, later identified as Jennings-Townsend, was using a foreign-based photo file sharing website to view child pornography and to solicit others to trade child pornography.

In June 2014, law enforcement seized his electronic devices, including a computer and a cellphone. Court records show Jennings-Townsend had images and videos of child pornography, some of which depicted prepubescent minors engaging in sadistic and masochistic or other violent conduct.

