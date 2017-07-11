Crime

July 11, 2017 6:31 PM

Scammers want your money, claim to be from N.C. State Bureau of Investigation

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said its main phone number, 919-662-4500, is being used in a scam that asks residents for money.

“The public should know that the SBI would never solicit money from a private citizen,” SBI Assistant Director Chris Laws said Tuesday. Laws oversees the agency’s information technology section.

“Unfortunately, there is no way to prevent spoofing of a phone number,” Laws said. “In the event you receive such a call, simply hang up.”

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

(Not so) smooth criminals

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
More men named in college sex assault cases are taking their accusers to court 2:08

More men named in college sex assault cases are taking their accusers to court

Two arrested in connection with missing Charlotte Uber driver 2:03

Two arrested in connection with missing Charlotte Uber driver

View More Video