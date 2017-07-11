Scammers want your money, claim to be from N.C. State Bureau of Investigation

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said its main phone number, 919-662-4500, is being used in a scam that asks residents for money.
“The public should know that the SBI would never solicit money from a private citizen,” SBI Assistant Director Chris Laws said Tuesday. Laws oversees the agency’s information technology section.
“Unfortunately, there is no way to prevent spoofing of a phone number,” Laws said. “In the event you receive such a call, simply hang up.”
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments