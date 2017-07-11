Woman admits to sexually assaulting Lincoln County teen

A woman admitted in court on Tuesday to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Lincoln County girl.
Lois Flowers Mahala, 47, pled guilty in Lincoln County Superior Court to conspiracy to commit child abuse by sex act and indecent liberties.
She was sentenced to 20 months in prison. She must serve five years probation after she is released from prison.
Mahala and her husband, Robert Lee Mahala Jr., 48, were arrested on child sexual assault charges in 2015.
Robert Mahala was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor in 2015 and was released 11 months later, court records show.
