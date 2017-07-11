Crime

July 11, 2017 9:05 PM

Police investigating east Charlotte death

By Joe Marusak

Police are investigating a death that happened during a “domestic disturbance” in east Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police found a male unresponsive in the 3400 block of Biscayne Drive at 3:51 p.m. Medic pronounced the male dead. Biscayne Drive is off Eastway Drive.

Police were interviewing witnesses late Tuesday and said the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final determination on the cause and manner of death.

The male’s name and age will be released once his family is notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

