Police investigating east Charlotte death

Police are investigating a death that happened during a “domestic disturbance” in east Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police found a male unresponsive in the 3400 block of Biscayne Drive at 3:51 p.m. Medic pronounced the male dead. Biscayne Drive is off Eastway Drive.
Detectives conducting a death investigation that occurred in the 3400 block of Biscayne Dr. The call for service came in at 3:51pm. pic.twitter.com/W0uUMCFWkM— CMPD News (@CMPD) July 12, 2017
Police were interviewing witnesses late Tuesday and said the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final determination on the cause and manner of death.
The male’s name and age will be released once his family is notified, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments